Hokies sign three-star recruit

Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young has announced the signing of David N'Guessan to a National Letter of Intent on Friday.

The class, which is Young's first since his arrival in Blacksburg, ranks No. 21 in the country according to 247 Sports and No. 44 on Rivals.

Developed by head coach Rodrick Harrison and associate head coach Brian Scott at Mt. Zion Prep, N'Guessan joins ESPN top-100 guards Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox, who both signed this past November.

"We are thrilled to add a player of David's size to our program," Young said. "David comes from a basketball family and has a tremendous skillset that fits how we want to play. He brings a great energy to the game and is a versatile playmaker for both himself and others. David comes from a great family and understands the basketball landscape, with his brother being a collegiate athlete as well. I am excited for David's future and glad he is a part of Virginia Tech."

"David is a young man that worked hard to become the player he is today," Harrison said. "It was a pleasure to coach him and helping him to achieve his goal. I am excited to see the player he will become at Virginia Tech. I think he will bring value to the team with his great desire to be a good player. I am proud of David and happy he will continue his career at Virginia Tech. Go Hokies."

David N'Guessan

6'9" - Forward

Baltimore, Md.

Mt. Zion Prep

High School: A consensus three-star by Rivals and 247 Sports ... Averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game at Mt. Zion Prep during the 2019-20 season ... Coached by head coach Roderick Harrison and associate head coach Brian Scott ... Was a team captain ... Led the Warriors to two elite eight appearances in the National Prep School Championship ... Rated 39th-best power forward and sixth-best player in the state of Maryland on 247 Sports ... Tabbed the 36th-best forward by Rivals ... Chose the Hokies over St. Joseph's, VCU and Washington State.

Personal: David Marc Yapi N'Guessan ... Born in De Lier, Netherlands ... Son of Pierre and Ester N'Guessan ... Brother of Rick, Sander and Lucas ... His brother Lucas played basketball at East Tennessee State ... Planning on majoring in business.