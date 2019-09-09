Hokies still searching for consistency

The Virginia Tech football team is still searching for consistent play after two weeks of the 2019 season.

The Hokies defeated Old Dominion, 31-17, at Lane Stadium Saturday afternoon for their first win of the year. However, in the win, Tech allowed the Monarchs to rush for 240 yards and while the Hokies turned the ball over twice.

"We just have to find a level of consistency in all areas that will enable us to be better and more efficient," said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. "I know I expect us to operate at a certain level every single time, whether it's in a practice or a game. We haven't found that yet."

Virginia Tech returns to action when the Hokies host Furman for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Lane Stadium.