Holloway leads Dukes' dominant defense

Redshirt senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway leads the James Madison football team in tackles.

Holloway has a team-high 94 tackles this season, which is 43 more than safety Adam Smith who is second on the team with 51 stops. Holloway is coming off a dominant performance against Richmond in which he recorded 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack and a fumble recovery in JMU's 48-6 win to lock up the CAA title outright. Holloway was honored as the CAA Defensive Player of the Week for his effort against the Spiders.

"I know I gotta put my best foot forward for my teammates and my guys out there," said Holloway. "Just be the best linebacker I can be and put my best foot forward and just do what I can do."

While Holloway's statistics are impressive, his biggest impact may come as a leader on the sideline and team captain.

"Really the one guy defensively who has the biggest affect on the defense is Dimitri," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. "Because when it is not going right, Dimitri will stand up and he will get those guys straight. And when Dimitri talks, people listen."

Holloway and the rest of the Dukes have a chance to finish off a perfect record in CAA play when JMU visits Rhode Island in the season finale Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. in Kingston, RI.