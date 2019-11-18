Holloway named CAA Defensive Player of the Week

James Madison redshirt senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway was named Colonial Athletic Association Football Defensive Player of the Week after a season-best performance last Saturday, the league announced Monday.

Holloway recorded a season-high 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack and a fumble recovery as JMU beat Richmond 48-6 to claim the outright conference championship.

It was the fourth double-digit tackle effort of the year for Holloway and his league-leading third fumble recovery. He helped spearhead a JMU defense that held UR to 265 total yards and a season-low six points while forcing four turnovers that led to 17 points.

It’s the first weekly award this year for Holloway and the second of his career, as he earned the honor back on Oct. 29, 2018. JMU has now won three Defensive Player of the Week accolades over the past six weeks.

#2 JMU looks to cap off the regular season unbeaten in CAA play this Saturday, Nov. 23 when it travels north to Kingston, R.I. to face Rhode Island. Kickoff is set for noon at Meade Stadium.