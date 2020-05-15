Houff, NASCAR returns to racing Sunday

NASCAR returns to racing Sunday afternoon following a two-moth postponement due to COVID-19.

Darlington Raceway in South Carolina will host The Real Heroes 400 Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX. Competing in the Cup Series race will be Shenandoah Valley native Quin Houff.

Houff and his fellow drivers will race with no fans in attendance in an effort to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

"It's definitely going to be different," said Houff. "It's going to be a little weird but at the end of the day I am going to be able to go out and do what I wanna do and what my career is...It's going to be really good for us."

Cup Series drivers will have a quick turnaround following Sunday's competition with another race slated for Wednesday, May 20 at Darlington at 7:30 p.m.