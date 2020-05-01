Houff excited for NASCAR's return

Local NASCAR Cup Series driver Quin Houff is excited for the sport's scheduled return in mid-May.

NASCAR announced Thursday it is resuming to competition with a Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina on Sunday, May 17th. It will be the first of seven NASCAR races across an 11-day span featuring three different series. There will be no fans in attendance for any of these scheduled races in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The races will be televised.

"Fortunately our sport provides a little more social distancing, if you will, than other sports might so I am just glad NASCAR is utilizing that platform to get us back so there is something to watch on TV finally for all of our fans," said Houff, who is a native of Weyers Cave and currently lives in Staunton . "Hopefully we can use this platform well and get some new eyes on it and make some new NASCAR fans along the way."

Houff is in his first year as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and competes in the No. 00 car for StarCom Racing. To learn more about NASCAR's decision to return racing, click here.