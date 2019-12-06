Houff excited to race full-time in NASCAR Cup Series

Weyers Cave native Quin Houff will compete next year for StarCom Racing in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

Photo Courtesy: Nic Oversmith/Quin Houff

Houff, who now lives in Staunton, raced part-time for Spire MotorSports during the 2019 season. He will compete in the No. 00 car for StarCom in 2020.

"I haven't driven full-time since I was in the grass roots level in late models, so this is really big for me as a driver," said Houff. "It's been tough for me to learn after having months off at a time or not knowing when the next race is. So to be able to jump in there with a group and go there every week and know what we are going to do, I think it's going to really help me as a driver and really help them as a team."

Houff first race in 2020 will be the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 16.