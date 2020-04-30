Houff keeping racing skills sharp with simulator

Local NASCAR Cup Series driver Quin Houff is keeping his racing skills sharp while the sport is postponed due to COVID-19.

Houff, who is a native of Weyers Cave and currently lives in Staunton, has been practicing with a virtual racing simulator made by Sim Seats, a company based out of Richmond. The simulator includes a racing seat, steering wheel, pedals, multiple monitors, and speakers.

The simulator is paired with a computer program from iRacing.com that allows Houff to race on virtual versions of real race tracks.

"By any means it's still a video game but it's still the closest we can get, especially at a time like this, to being in the race car," said Houff in a recent Zoom interview with WHSV. "So I've gotten it and it's been a challenge. There's a good bit of differences from obviously something on the computer to the real thing but the graphics and the bumps and all that sort of stuff is phenomenal and for me to be able to go to tracks I have never been to like Sonoma or Watkins Glen and at least get that memory map down of what to expect when we get there, is very helpful for me."

Houff is in his first season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. He competes for StarCom Racing in the No. 00 car.

NASCAR's last race occurred Sunday, March 8 in Phoenix, Arizona and the sport is currently on hiatus due to coronavirus. It's anticipated the sport could resume at some point in May.