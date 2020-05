Shenandoah Valley native Quin Houff posted the best NASCAR Cup Series finish of his career Wednesday night during the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Houff finished 26th in the race that ended prematurely due to rain. It's Houff's best result at NASCAR's highest level of racing and just the third time he has earned a finish better than 30th place. 2020 marks Houff's first season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Denny Hamlin won the Toyota 500 Wednesday night.