Houff ready for night race at Martinsville

Local driver Quin Houff will compete in Martinsville Speedway's first-ever NASCAR Cup Series night race Wednesday night.

The race will take place with no fans in attendance due to public health guidelines related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's nothing better than a night short track race," said Houff. "That's what I grew up doing and I grew up loving watch it..To be able to take that to Martinsville now with them having installed lights, it's very cool. It's the first place I ever even watched a Cup race live myself. So now to be on the other side of the fence and be a part of an event like that for the first time there, it's going to be very special."

Houff is set to begin Wednesday night's race in the No. 34 position. The race will be televised on FS1 starting at 7 p.m.