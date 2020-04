Local NASCAR driver Quin Houff will compete against fans in a virtual racing event later this week.

Houff and members of the StarCom Racing team are inviting fans to take part in a race through iRacing.com. There will be heat races Wednesday (4/29) followed by the main event on Thursday (4/30). The deadline for fans to sign up is Monday (4/27) at 8 p.m.

StarCom Racing tweeted the following information on how to sign up: