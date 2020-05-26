Important RCBL meeting set for next Monday

The Rockingham County Baseball League Board of Directors will hold a meeting next Monday (June 1) at 7 p.m. to discuss the 2020 season.

RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins told WHSV Tuesday that the league will work to finalize a start date and schedule during Monday's meeting. The league has been delayed from playing due to COVID-19 and had previously announced it intends to start play on June 12. However, a formal announcement of a start date is expected following Monday's meeting.

Atkins also says the Board of Directors will discuss the RCBL playing either a 14-game or 21-game schedule in 2020 and how fans may be able to watch games.