Important VHSL Executive Committee meeting set for Thursday

The VHSL Executive Committee will hold a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a few important topics relating to high school sports in Virginia.

The virtual meeting will involve discussion about the 2020 spring sports season and upcoming fall sports.

The 2020 spring sports season was effectively canceled in late March due to COVID-19 but at that time the VHSL Crisis Management Team delayed a determination about the potential for teams to compete after the school year ended and into the summer. The final fate of spring sports is expected to be decided by the VHSL Executive Committee Thursday.

"They will take in all of the information, all of the considerations and then make a very sound decision," said VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun.

The meeting will also involve discussion about the fall sports season in 2020. Haun says he will recommend Thursday that the committee meet again in late June before making a final decision about the upcoming season in order to consider potential changes that could occur in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will make the recommendation," said Haun. "Again, it's the choice of the Virginia High School League Executive Committee to vote on it tomorrow but I think they will want to come back in June and let's get a little more information before we make final decisions."

Haun says the VHSL Executive Committee will release its decisions from Thursday's meeting to the public as soon as possible.