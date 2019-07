Incoming James Madison men's basketball freshman Mike Fowler has requested a release from National Letter of Intent with the Dukes due to personal reasons.

A JMU spokesperson confirmed the news to WHSV Friday afternoon. Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record was first to report the story.

Fowler, a 6'9" forward from Raleigh, North Carolina, signed with JMU in November 2018. He was part of one of the most anticipated recruiting classes in program history.