Indiana Fever glad to draft Kamiah Smalls

On Friday night, in the third round, with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 Women’s National Basketball Association draft, the Indiana Fever selected James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kamiah Smalls.

"Kamiah is an athletic guard who can play any one of the three guard positions, she can play backup point, she can be a two guard, she can be a three," Indiana Fever head coach Marianne Stanley said over the weekend. "Good on both ends of the floor, and another player who just brings a lot of energy and passion and skill to the table."

Stanley was glad that Smalls was still on the board in the third round.

"One coach, I won't say who it was but I had a coach from an opposing team text us and say dang that was our player - he was ready to pull the trigger," Stanley said. "So, you know even in the third round, you still can find players that can have an impact and can contribute."

Smalls is the fourth player in JMU women's basketball history to be drafted to the WNBA.