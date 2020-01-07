Indiana H.S. quarterback excited to join JMU

Kyle Adams, a quarterback from West Lafayette, Indiana, is excited to join the James Madison football program after recently signing with the Dukes.

Adams officially signed with JMU in December during the Early Signing Period. He was honored with a signing day ceremony earlier this week at his high school, West Lafayette High School.

"I would've never thought I would end up in Virginia," said Adams. "But if I am going to end up in Virginia, I definitely want to be at JMU."

As a prep quarterback, Adams was a star for West Lafayette High School. According to MaxPreps.com, he threw for 8,554 yards and 106 touchdowns during his prep career.

Adams is considered to be one of the cornerstones of JMU's 2020 recruiting class.

***Video and interviews from Adams' signing are courtesy of WLFI-TV***