JMU 2021 commit QB Atkins says Dukes' offense is perfect fit

Earlier in May, pro-style quarterback Billy Atkins from Baltimore, Maryland committed to James Madison University.

Atkins tells WHSV that he visited the JMU campus and loved it. He also says, that his style on the field is similar to former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci's gameplay. He thinks JMU's offense, is a perfect fit for him.

"Coach [Shane] Montgomery, he obviously does a great job of taking quarterbacks with great skillsets and then just making them great players," Atkins said on Sunday. "He did that with Ben last year after Ben had a different [offensive coordinator] before Coach Montgomery and then also his offense, it fits my play style very well. It was very very easy for me to choose the school for me."

Atkins joins an impressive 2021 recruiting class for JMU that includes four three-star players that committed to JMU in the past few weeks.

