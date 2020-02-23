JMU Baseball holds off late Quinnipiac rally for 12-11 walk off win on Sunday Afternoon

The James Madison baseball team held off a late inning push by Quinnipiac to win on a walk off hit for the second time in three games. Freshman Chase DeLauter secured the victory once again, scoring Nick Zona from first on a double to the right center field gap.

Sophomore Eli Ottinger (1-0) got the win out of the bullpen for JMU (4-3). The right-hander got the last two outs of the ninth inning to send the game to the bottom half of the inning. DeLauter started the ballgame and went four innings, surrendering two runs, one earned, on four hits, walking one and striking out three.

Senior Fox Semones led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 3-for-4 in the ballgame with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Sophomore Nick Zona also contributed, going 3-for-3 for JMU with a walk and three RBIs. DeLauter furnished the day going 2-for-6 with a double, a triple, and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Quinnipiac got out to an early 2-0 lead, the first runs scored by the Bobcats in the series, in the first inning. The Dukes responded by scoring 10 unanswered runs, highlighted by Semones third home run of the season, to take the lead 10-2 heading into the sixth. Quinnipiac rallied back by way of three home runs in the sixth and seventh to make it a 10-9 ball game, entering the bottom of the seventh.

The Dukes were able to score another run in the seventh on a passed ball to take a two-run lead that they held into the ninth. The Bobcats would score with one down on a two-run single up the middle to even the game at 11 all.

DeLauter would respond in the bottom of the ninth the same way he did two games earlier, connecting on a base hit to score the winning run, as the Dukes won 12-11.

GAME FACTS

» JMU got three-hit games from both Zona and Semones.

» The Dukes had both Semones and DeLauter smack multiple extra-base hits in the ballgame.

» DeLauter and Zona are both the winning batter and runner, respectively, for both walk off wins this season.

» Five Dukes had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Dukes had a season high 15 hits.

» Semones led the Dukes at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERYY

"I'm proud of how our guys came together and battled back," said Ikenberry. "Chase DeLauter comes in and gives up the first two runs of the weekend, which is a rare thing that happens in college baseball. I tip my hat to the way Quinnipiac fought back to stay in the game, but we're happy we were able to have the last at bat of the game again and come out on top. It was good to have Trevon Dabney back in the line up, as we played many guys that helped contribute to this victory."

UP NEXT

The Dukes continue their seven game homestand, as they welcome VMI on Tuesday, February 25. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.