JMU Drops Contest To No. 1 UNC

James Madison field hockey dropped a non-conference contest 9-0 to No. 1 North Carolina at the JMU Field Hockey Complex.

JMU Field Hockey head coach Christy Morgan addresses her team

JMU (3-6) came out swinging against No. 1 UNC (9-0) and took the first shot of the game. North Carolina would strike first though and never look back. UNC outshot the Dukes 18-5. The Tar Heels were awarded six penalty corners compared to JMU's three, while four of UNC's corners came in the third quarter.

Kylie LeBlanc came up big and stopped five shots but North Carolina was able to come away with the victory 9-0.

HOW THEY SCORED

UNC

4:12 | Erin Matson was up at the top of the circle and put it on frame for UNC

8:47 | Abby Pitcairn got a rebound off a corner save

10:39 | Marissa Creatore tipped it in as she was right in front of the goal

17:40 | Catherine Hayden put it on frame with a lot of action upfront

26:00 | Matson scored her second goal of the game as she dribbled into the circle alone and got one off for the score

36:02 | Hayden scored following a penalty corner. UNC had lots of action in front of the goal, Hayden got her stick on it and tapped it in

36:50 | Matson converted a penalty stroke

50:20 | Hayden dribbled up the side and put the ball right between the goalkeeper's legs

58:11 | Matson was all alone on the left side of the goal and dropped it in for her hat trick

GAME NOTES

First time allowing nine goals in a game since Oct. 9, 2011, at No. 8 Duke

JMU was shutout in two straight games for the first time since Oct. 12-16, 2012

The Dukes are 2-38 when facing the No. 1 team in the nation

North Carolina holds a 35-6-1 record when facing JMU

First time since Sep. 15, 2019 at No. 4 Maryland where an opponent converted a penalty stroke

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Coach Christy Morgan: "Our goal was to compete and we did. North Carolina is really good and they have really good scorers. We didn't roll over, we didn't look at the scoreboard, we competed. They're No. 1 for a reason. We have a youthful team that is growing, I'm proud that we fought from start to finish."

Megan Guzzardi: "It's one of the strengths of this team the 'never give up attitude' we have. It's going to take us to CAA play and give us the best chance going forward."

UP NEXT

JMU will head to Williamsburg, Va. to take on reigning CAA Champion William & Mary on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.