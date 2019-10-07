JMU Field Hockey Defeat Spiders

James Madison field hockey came back to defeat Richmond 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Dukes are now on a six-game win streak against the Spiders.

JMU Field Hockey head coach Christy Morgan addresses her team

James Madison (4-7) took control of the pace of the game early and outshot the Spiders (6-6) 6-1 in the opening frame. Richmond's one shot turned into a goal off a penalty corner. JMU was able to tie it up with just over 30 seconds left in the quarter with a shot from Eveline Zwager.

Fighting for the lead in the second quarter, JMU was able to attack early and get off some good shots but Richmond's Frankie Conklin was there to stop the attacks, including a penalty stroke. The two teams remained tied 1-1 at the break.

Richmond had four of their seven corners in the third quarter, but Kylie LeBlanc and the Dukes were there to stop the Spiders to keep the score tied at one apiece with 15 minutes to play in regulation. Both teams continued to battle for the go-ahead goal in the final frame, but JMU was able to break away from the Spiders and capitalize to score and take the win 2-1.

JMU outshot the Spiders 20-10 on the game and held the advantage in corners 8-7.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

14:25 | Eveline Zwager scored off a rebound from a defensive save by Richmond

56:08 | Ongeizwe Mali and Miranda Rigg took off. Mali dropped the ball in the circle for Rigg who shot it into the goal

RICHMOND

4:32| Steffie Bongers off corner pass

GAME NOTES

Senior Erica Royal made her first start as a goalkeeper

Career-high six saves for Kylie LeBlanc

Rigg now has 44 career goals, which is eighth in program history

Rigg has accumulated 98 points, which is eighth in program history

Mali dished out her first assist of the season and third of her career

Zwager tallied her third goal of the season, while Rigg added her sixth

Rigg notched her ninth career game-winning goal. She is one away from cracking the top-10.

JMU is now 3-1 in one-goal games this season

QUOTING COACH CHRISTY MORGAN

"We regrouped and started with a belief and an energy to play through everything. 'No excuses' was our theme for the day and when our backs were against the wall we stepped it up! I am proud of our team and happy to see some good hockey and I'm committed to continued growth of an amazing group of young women!"

UP NEXT

JMU will return to Harrisonburg for a five-game home slate starting on Friday, Oct. 11 when they host Drexel at 6 p.m.