JMU Field Hockey falls to No. 4 Duke

No. 4 Duke edged James Madison field hockey 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Less than a minute into the contest, the Blue Devils broke away and scored their first goal of the contest. Just under seven minutes after that Duke was able to capitalize off a corner and scored their second and final goal of the game. The Blue Devils held the Dukes off in the first quarter and outshot JMU 3-0 in the frame, but JMU led 6-4 in shots on the game.

Kyler Zampiello was able to stop two shots as all four of Duke's shots were on goal. Both teams had three corners in the contest. Duke got two of their three in the first half of the contest, while JMU had two of their three in the second half. The Dukes controlled the pace in the second half and was able to get off four shots in the final frame, but the Blue Devil defense held strong and shutout JMU 2-0.

GAME NOTES

First time being shutout since facing North Carolina on Sunday, October 4, 2019.

JMU outshot the Blue Devils 6-4

This is the first game JMU and their opponent tied in corners awarded since the season opener against Bucknell (8/30)

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"It does get frustrating when you're down but we're an inch away and we just need some more time and we'll get that inch before next game" – Rachel Yeager

"We know Duke is a good team so we were excited to come out and compete against one the best teams in the nation. We didn't finish today." – Miranda Rigg

"At halftime, I was just trying to inspire them to play simple hockey and follow the game plan. When they did that they were on fire. We need to believe in us enough to set the game pace.

- Christy Morgan

UP NEXT

JMU will host CAA opponent Northeastern on Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday, October 25

ALUMNI DAY: We will recognize all JMU field hockey alumni at halftime.

1994 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP REUNION: We will celebrate the 25th anniversary of JMU's 1994 National Championship team.

PURPLE OUT: Fill the stands and wear purple!

Sunday, October 27

SENIOR DAY: Come out and support the Dukes as we honor our 7 seniors.