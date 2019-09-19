JMU Football Opponent Report: Chattanooga

The James Madison football team is preparing to play a road game at Chattanooga Saturday afternoon.

It marks the first-ever matchup between the two programs. JMU has previously played at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium. It's where the Dukes defeated Montana, 31-21, to win the 2004 I-AA national championship.

Chattanooga enters Saturday's matchup with a 1-2 overall record and the Mocs are coming off a 45-0 loss at in-state, FBS opponents Tennessee. Chattanooga has talent on offense at the skill positions. Starting quarterback Nick Tiano is a Mississippi State transfer while wide receiver Bryce Nunnelly is considered to be one of the top wide receivers in the FCS.

While Chattanooga is expected to present a tougher challenge for the Dukes than Saint Francis and Morgan State did in recent weeks, the Mocs know they'll have their hands full when JMU visits on Saturday.

"(JMU) will probably be one of the best football teams to play in Finley (Stadium) in a long time," said Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright. "It's a good football team top to bottom, both sides of the football and in the kicking game and we'll have our work cut out for us Saturday but looking forward to it. We already had a couple of good days of practice."

Kickoff between JMU and Chattanooga is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Finley Stadium.