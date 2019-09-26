JMU Football Opponent Report: Elon

The James Madison football team is preparing for a road game at Elon.

James Madison is preparing to play Elon Saturday afternoon.

The Phoenix are 2-2 overall (1-0 CAA) and coming off a 49-7 loss to FBS opponent Wake Forest. Elon is currently ranked within the top 25 of both major FCS national polls.

The Elon offense is led by junior quarterback Davis Cheek. On the season, Cheek has completed 58.2% of his passed for 736 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Cheek is in his third season as the starter and delivered the game-winning touchdown pass in Elon's 27-24 upset of JMU at Bridgeforth Stadium in 2018.

"I've said a lot of times, (Cheek) is wired to play quarterback," said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, who coached Cheek for two seasons at Elon before joining the Dukes.

With Cignetti now at JMU, Elon is led by first-year head coach Tony Trisciani, who was previously an assistant coach for Cignetti at Elon. His team plays a unique defense with a 3-3-5 alignment.

Kickoff between the Dukes and Phoenix is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Elon, North Carolina.