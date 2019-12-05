JMU Football Opponent Report: Monmouth

The James Madison football team welcomes Monmouth to Bridgeforth Stadium Saturday afternoon for a second round FCS playoff game.

The Hawks are coming off a first round playoff win over Holy Cross, 44-27, this past Saturday. Monmouth earned a playoff bid by winning the 2019 Big South Conference title.

Monmouth features an explosive offense led by quarterback Kenji Bahar and running back Pete Guerriero. Guerriero leads the FCS in rushing with 1,888 yards to go along with 17 scores on the ground. Bahar is the Big South Player of the Year. The signal caller has thrown for 3,511 yards and 29 touchdowns to help the Hawks post an average of 488.5 yards per game, which ranks third in the country. Monmouth is scoring 36.9 points per game while allowing 24.2 points per contest.

Kickoff between JMU and Monmouth is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN app.