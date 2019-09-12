JMU Football Opponent Report: Morgan State

James Madison is preparing to play Morgan State Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Bears enter the matchup at 0-1 overall. Morgan State had a bye week in week two after falling to Bowling Green, 46-3, in the season opener. The Bears were limited to just 70 total yards of offense and four first downs in the loss.

Morgan State is led by first-year head coach Tyrone Wheatley, who was a standout collegiate running back at Michigan before playing ten years in the NFL with the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

Kickoff between Morgan State and JMU is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.