JMU Football Opponent Report: New Hampshire

The James Madison football team is preparing to host New Hampshire Saturday afternoon in a pivotal CAA contest.

The Wildcats a 5-3 overall and 4-1 in CAA play. New Hampshire is tied with Richmond for second place in the conference, with both teams just one game behind the Dukes.

New Hampshire is ranked No. 23 in the STATS FCS Top 25 media poll and received a No. 10 ranking from the FCS Selection Committee Wednesday night when the committee's current top-10 was released. JMU came in at No. 2.

UNH is led by a stingy defense that is allowing just 16.6 points per game, which ranks second in the CAA behind JMU (16.1 ppg).

Rocky Santos is serving as the team's interim head coach. He is filling in for longtime head coach Sean McDonnell, who is taking an indefinite leave of absence for health-related reasons.

Kickoff between UNH and JMU is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.