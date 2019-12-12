JMU Football Opponent Report: Northern Iowa

The James Madison football team will host Northern Iowa Friday night in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.

The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals after playoff wins over San Diego (first round) and No. 7 South Dakota St. (second round). UNI has allowed just 13 points total through its first two playoff games.

Northern Iowa's defense is among the best in the country. The Panthers rank 7th in the FCS in Total Defense while giving up just 294.3 yards of total offense per game. UNI allows just 17.7 points per game, which also ranks seventh in the country.

The UNI offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Will McElvain who has thrown for 2,664 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 397 yards and one TD on the ground. Trevor Allen leads the Panthers in rushing with 626 yards and six rushing TDs. Isaiah Weston is a threat in the passing game with 1,053 yards receiving and 10 TD receptions.

Kickoff between the Northern Iowa and James Madison is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.