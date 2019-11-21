JMU Football Opponent Report: Rhode Island

The James Madison football team travels to Rhode Island Saturday for the Dukes' final regular season game of 2019.

Rhode Island has struggled this fall to a 2-9 overall record and 0-7 mark in CAA play. The Rams have lost five of their last six games.

Rhode Island ranks among the tops teams in the conference with 302.8 passing yards per game, which is second in the league. Oddly enough, while the Rams throw the ball often, they also lead the CAA in time of possession at 32:22.

The Rams offensive attack is led by a trio of talented wide receivers: Aaron Parker, Isaiah Coulter, and Ahmere Dorsey. Parker has a team-high 76 receptions to go along with 1,158 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. Coulter has eight TD grabs while Dorsey has amassed 593 yards receiving.

The Dukes and Rams are meeting for the second straight season. JMU defeated Rhode Island, 48-31, in Harrisonburg last season. James Madison has won nine straight games against Rhode Island.