JMU Football Opponent Report: Richmond

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Richmond Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Spiders a 5-5 overall and 4-2 in Colonial Athletic Association play. Richmond has turned its season around with four wins over the last six games following a 1-3 start to the 2019 season.

The Spiders are led by a strong defense that ranks third in the CAA in Total Defense. Richmond's pass defense leads the conference by allowing just 203 passing yards per game. Defensive lineman Maurice Jackson is a force up front. He has a team-high 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Offensively, Richmond is paced by dual-threat quarterback Joe Mancuso. He has thrown for 1,654 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes. Mancuso leads the Spiders with 588 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Saturday's game is the 37th all-time matchup between the two programs. The all-time series is tied, 18-18. With a win over Richmond, JMU will win the 2019 CAA title outright.

Kickoff between the Dukes and Spiders is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.