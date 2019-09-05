JMU Football Opponent Report: Saint Francis

James Madison is preparing to play Saint Francis in the Dukes' home opener Saturday evening.

The Red Flash are 1-0 overall after a season-opening win on the road at Lehigh. Saint Francis trailed 13-0 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback victory.

SFU plays in the Northeast Conference and the Red Flash were picked to finish six in the 2019 NEC Preseason Poll. The squad is led by 10th-year head coach Chris Villarrial, who played for JMU head coach Curt Cignetti's father, Frank Cignetti, at IUP before an NFL career that included 148 starts along with offensive line with the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills.

The Red Flash are known for having a stout defense. Saint Francis held Lehigh to just 281 total yards and 13 points in the season opener. SFU finish the 2018 season ranked 7th in the nation in total defense, just behind JMU.

On offense, Saint Francis is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jason Brown who is listed at 6'4", 230 pounds. His top option in the passing game is six-foot-eight wide receiver E.J. Jenkins.

Kickoff between the Red Flash and Dukes is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.