JMU Football Opponent Report: Stony Brook

Stony Brook features a team built around running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense.

The Seawolves lead the Colonial Athletic Association with 264.6 rushing yards per game. Stony Brook has run for 1,323 yards on 245 attempts for an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Redshirt senior running back Isaiah White leads Stony Brook with 460 yards rushing and five touchdowns while redshirt sophomore running back Seba Nekhet has run for 400 yards.

Meanwhile on defense, Stony Brook is second to only JMU is CAA rushing defense. The Seawolves are surrendering just 88.8 yards per game on the ground.

Stony Brook is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in CAA play. The Seawolves are unbeaten against FCS opponents in 2019 and currently ranked No. 24 in the country.

Kickoff between JMU and Stony Brook is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in Stony Brook, New York. The game will be streamed live via FloSports.