JMU Football Opponent Report: Towson

The No. 2 James Madison football team is preparing to host No. 16 Towson Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Tigers are 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Colonial Athletic Association play. Towson defeated Bucknell, 56-7, last week.

Towson is led by quarterback Tom Flacco who was named the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in July. He has thrown fourteen touchdowns passes. He also leads the Tigers in rushing with 300 yards on the ground to go along with two rushing TD.

Flacco's favorite target in the passing game is wide receiver Shane Leatherbury. In Towson's victory over Bucknell, Flacco tossed five touchdown passes to Leatherbury, who has eight TD receptions on the season.

Towson has also been very good in the turnover department in 2019. The Tigers lead the CAA in turnover margin at +9.

Kickoff between the Dukes and Tigers is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on MASN2 and SNY.