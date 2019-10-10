JMU Football Opponent Report: Villanova

No. 2 James Madison is preparing to host No. 5 Villanova Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Villanova is undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the country.

The Wildcats are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in CAA play. 'Nova has already defeated conference foes Towson, Maine, and William & Mary.

Villanova's success comes with strong performances on both offense and defense. The Wildcats are scoring 39.5 points per game, which ranks second in the CAA behind only JMU. The offense is led by junior quarterback Daniel Smith. A transfer from Campbell, Smith has thrown for 978 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding another six TDs on the ground. The Wildcats' rushing attack is led by Justin Covington, who is currently leading the conference in rushing with 727 yards. However, Covington's status for Saturday's game is unknown as he deals with injury.

On defense, Villanova ranks third in the CAA while allowing 20.7 points per game. The Wildcats rank first in the conference in red zone defense. 'Nova has allowed opponents into the red zone 20 times but has only surrendered 11 touchdowns and three field goals for a 70% success rate.

Kickoff between Villanova and James Madison is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.