JMU Football Opponent Report: Weber St.

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Weber St. in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs Saturday evening.

Weber St. is 11-3 overall after a pair of playoff victories over Kennesaw St. (first round) and Montana (quarterfinals). The Wildcats are led by head coach Jay Hill who is in his sixth season with the Wildcats.

Weber St. is known for a strong defense which is allowing just 20.1 points per game and just 15.0 ppg in postseason play. Defensive end Jonah Williams is the Big Sky Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He has 57 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. The Wildcats are fifth in the FCS with 31 forced turnovers.

Offensively, Weber St. is led by quarterback Jake Constantine who is completing 61.9% of his throws to go along with 13 touchdown passes. Sophomore running back Josh Davis has run for 1,075 yards and scored 11 TDs on the ground. Sophomore wide receiver Devon Cooley leads the team with 59 receptions, 691 receiving yards, and five TD catches.

JMU and Weber St. have met once before, in the 2017 FCS Quarterfinals when the Dukes rallied for a 31-28 win at Bridgeforth Stadium. Ethan Ratke's field goal as time expired lifted JMU to victory.

Kickoff between the Dukes and Wildcats is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday with TV coverage on ESPNU.