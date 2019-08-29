JMU Football Opponent Report: West Virginia

A new era of West Virginia football begins Saturday when the Mountaineers host James Madison.

Neal Brown is preparing for his first game as WVU head coach. He takes over the program after former head coach Dana Holgorsen left for the same position at Houston. Brown joins the Mountaineers after serving as head coach at Troy. In his first game at WVU, Brown will try to lead his team to a win over one of the top programs in the FCS.

"For us, we just want our guys to play fast," said Brown. "Let's not try to think too much. Let's try to put them in a position where they can react and not think. That's going to be our goal and that's what we hope to achieve."

Leading West Virginia's offense will be first-time starting quarterback Austin Kendall. Kendall is a transfer from Oklahoma who served as a backup for the Sooners.

"I have played in some games but I mean I haven't really played in a lot of games," said Kendall. "I am just excited to get on the field. All my family is going to be there so that's a first for me. I am just excited for it."

West Virginia and JMU are scheduled to square off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and live streamed for free on WVUSports.com.