JMU Football Opponent Report: William & Mary

The No. 2 James Madison football team is preparing for a road game at William & Mary.

William & Mary is 2-4 overall and 0-2 in CAA play. (Photo Courtesy: William & Mary Athletics)

The Tribe are 2-4 overall and 0-2 in CAA play. William & Mary has lost conference games to Albany and Towson and has non-conference wins over Colgate and Lafayette.

Former Richmond and Virginia head coach Mike London is in his first year leading the Tribe. Under his guidance William & Mary is scoring 25.2 points per game and allowing 28.7 points per contest. W&M leads the CAA in kick return average with 29.0 yards per return, including two touchdowns.

JMU and William & Mary are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg.