JMU Football trying to finish regular season strong

Since a season opening loss to West Virginia, the James Madison football team has won nine consecutive games, earning at least a share of the CAA regular season title.

James Madison wide receiver Brandon Polk runs into the endzone for a touchdown during a 54-16 JMU win over New Hampshire on November 9.

With the season winding down, the Dukes are playing some of their best football. They hope to stay hot, and carry that into the postseason.

"This is a good time of year to be playing good football and so you know we're pushing ourselves," James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday. "You always want to get the W but we always want to kind of keep improving as a team you know looking forward so that we can be as good as we can be and give ourselves the best chance down the road."

The Dukes host in-state rival Richmond for senior day on Saturday.

"I think we're just trying to get better in general every single day at everything we can," senior offensive lineman Mac Patrick said. "So we're peaking at the right time at the end of the season so we can make a deep run in the playoffs."

"Throughout the next couple of weeks we have to find ways to get better whatever it may be. Continue to find a way to be a better player everday you come out and practice," senior linebacker Landan Word said. "That's what's really been essential this whole entire season and I really think that's why we've been so successful is because we haven't taken our foot off the gas. We want to see how far we can get."