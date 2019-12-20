JMU women's basketball led wire-to-wire in 69-50 win over George Washington

James Madison held George Washington to 18 second-half points in its 69-50 win in non-conference women's basketball action inside of the Charles E. Smith Center on Friday night.

The Dukes (8-2) suffocated the Colonials (6-5) on defense, securing 15 turnovers with six blocks and holding GW to just 33.3 percent (18-of-54) shooting from the field to pick up their sixth win in their last seven outings.

Senior Kamiah Smalls led the way with a game-high 23 points on an effective 3-of-5 shooting (60 percent) from behind the arc to go along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Fellow classmate Lexie Barrier added 12 points, a game-high tying four assists, and a steal.

Seniors Kayla Cooper-Williams and Jackie Benitez chipped in nine points apiece with Cooper-Williams securing game highs in rebounds (nine), blocked shots (five) and steals (two, season-high tying).

James Madison began the game on fire as the team shot 50 percent (7-of-14) from the field including sinking three treys while holding the Colonials to just four made field goals to take a 23-13 lead after 10 minutes of action.

George Washington was able to fight back in the second quarter to only trail by five (37-32) at the break. GW carried its momentum in the beginning of the third finding themselves down by just one point (37-36) with 7:12 remaining in the third.

Once the Dukes calmed down and found their offensive rhythm, JMU proceeded to go on a 27-6 run from 5:45 in the third until 3:19 remaining in the fourth to take all the momentum back and coast to a 69-50 win.

Additionally, the defense stepped up big time in the fourth as James Madison did not allow a field goal until 2:12 left in the final frame, holding the Colonials to just one fourth-quarter point until that mark.

Quick Hits

- With five blocks on the night, Cooper-Williams moved to second all-time in career Colonial Athletic Association blocks with 274, passing former Delaware standout and WNBA MVP Elena Della Donne (273, 2009-13)

- JMU held GW to just seven fourth-quarter points, marking the lowest amount by an opponent this season

- Sophomore Madison Green recorded a career-high tying four assists, helping James Madison put up 15 in the game

Up Next

James Madison will return to the Convocation Center on Dec. 29 when the Dukes welcome Robert Morris for a 2 p.m. game.