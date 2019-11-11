JMU MBB Falls to No. 11 Virginia

Junior Matt Lewis posted his second straight double-double on Sunday evening, but James Madison could not overcome a staunch Virginia defense as the Cavaliers handed the Dukes a 65-34 defeat in non-conference men's basketball at John Paul Jones Arena.

JMU Men's Basketball head coach Louis Rowe

The Dukes (1-1) battled in the opening half, leading 17-16 with 7:26 to play before the break, but Virginia closed the period on a 9-3 run to take an eight-point lead into halftime that would be the closest JMU would get in the second half.

Lewis racked up 14 points and 10 boards on the evening, his second double-double in as many nights, while junior Zach Jacobs added nine points and seven rebounds.

On the evening, JMU held the reigning national champions to just 38.2% (26-of-68) shooting from the field, but made just 12 of its 53 attempts (22.6%) as the Cavaliers used a significant size advantage to keep the Dukes out of the lane, outrebounding JMU by a 50-36 margin.

Senior Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Braxton Key added 14 points and 10 boards.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"I'm proud of the way the guys were ready to compete from the opening tip against one of the best teams in the country. We need to get a little bit tougher, because we're going to take punches this season, so we need to find a way to bounce back from those a little better, but there's a lot we can learn from this game moving forward."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will return home this week, welcoming Shenandoah to the JMU Convocation Center for a 4 p.m. matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Shenandoah opened its season 0-1 with an 81-53 loss at Mary Washington on Friday evening.