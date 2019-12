All five starters scored in double figures as JMU men's basketball beat East Carolina 99-89.

JMU men's basketball tops East Carolina 99-89 at the Convocation Center on Saturday.

Darius Banks led all scorers with 22 points, while Michael Christmas added 18 points and made all five of his three point attempts. The Dukes shot 12-of-26 from three-point range.

The Dukes improve to 5-3 with the win and will face Radford on the road Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.