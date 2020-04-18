JMU MBB earns another commitment

Mark Byington picked up his third commitment as the head coach of JMU men's basketball on Saturday.

Terrell Strickland, a point guard from Saint Petersburg, Florida, who spent last season playing for Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania, tweeted his commitment to the Dukes on Saturday afternoon.

Strickland's father is former NBA point guard Rod Strickland.

Strickland's commitment comes days after three-star forward Justin Amadi from South Carolina announced his commitment to the program. The Dukes also earned a commitment from Louisiana Tech transfer Jalen Hodge last weekend.