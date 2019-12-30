JMU MBB falls at home to hot-shooting Northeastern

Junior Dwight Wilson collected a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds on Monday evening, but Northeastern used a 16-0 second-half run to hand James Madison an 88-72 Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball loss at the Convocation Center.

Deshon Parker - JMU Men's Basketball

In addition to Wilson's double-double, his fifth in six games, sophomore Deshon Parker, who put up a career-high 19 points and six assists, and junior Matt Lewis, who added 17 points, led the way for JMU.

As a team, the Dukes (7-6, 0-2 CAA) hit at a 45.9% (28-of-61) clip from the field, but on their heels for much of the evening as a hot-shooting Northeastern (8-6, 2-0 CAA) team hit 31 of its 61 shots (50.8%), including 12 three-pointers.

Northeastern guard Jordan Roland racked up 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead all scorers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After the Huskies closed the first half on a 20-7 run to take a 42-30 lead into the break, JMU came out of halftime on fire, ripping off a 16-5 sprint of its own to close the gap to 47-46 with 15:19 to play.

At that point, however, Northeastern scored 16 consecutive points across three minutes to put the Dukes in a 63-46 hole that that would not cut back to within single digits.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"We saw this weekend what the best two teams in our league look like and what it takes to be at that level. Tonight, we weren't ready to play from the jump and we can't do that against anyone in this league, much less a great Northeastern team. We're going to get back to work and focus on fighting like we can for all 40 minutes every night."

QUICK HITS

- Junior forward Dwight Wilson notched his fifth double-double in six games.

- Monday marked just the fourth time this year that the Dukes have not had a double-digit lead at any point in the game.

- Junior guard Matt Lewis scored his 1,239th career point, vaulting two positions on JMU's all-time scoring list to close the evening in 19th, just 16 points shy of Dan Ruland (1,255 | 1979-83) in 18th.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will hit the road for their first CAA road trip of 2019-20 this weekend, starting with a 7 p.m. matchup at UNCW on Thursday, Jan. 2. On Monday, the Seahawks dropped a 71-66 decision at Drexel to fall to 5-10 (0-2 CAA) on the season.