JMU MBB falls to Hofstra in CAA opener

Junior guard Matt Lewis scored 22 points on Saturday afternoon, but Hofstra used a red-hot second half to hand James Madison an 82-76 loss in both teams' Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball opener at the Convocation Center.

Darius Banks and Deshon Parker - JMU men's basketball

The Dukes (7-5, 0-1 CAA) had three players score in double figures, led by Lewis, who had 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Sophomore guard Deshon Parker added 17 points, a season-high eight assists and two steals, while junior forward Dwight Wilson posted his fourth double-double in five games with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

As a team, JMU shot 47.7% (31-of-65) from the field, but hit just seven of 22 free throws in the loss. Hofstra (10-4, 1-0 CAA) used a second-half charge to erase a six-point halftime deficit, hitting 17 of its 24 shots (70.8%) in the second period after going 8-of-32 (25%) before the break, including 2-of-18 (11.1%) from three.

HOW IT HAPPENED

JMU started out the scoring by going on an 8-0 run, culminating in a bucket from Lewis, to take an early lead with 17:43 left in the first half. The Dukes then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 36-30 advantage. JMU did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 22 of its 36 points close to the basket.

JMU kept its lead intact before going on a 9-0 run, finished off by junior Darius Banks' three, to grow the lead to 45-32 with 17:39 to go in the contest. Hofstra then asserted control, outscoring the Dukes 50-31 the rest of the way to hand JMU the 82-76 loss.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"This was a tough one for us. We know we weren't good enough at the line and weren't good enough on defense in the second half and you can't show a great team like Hofstra any weaknesses like that.

We had an opportunity to beat a great team on our home court. The energy was right and the mentality was right, but you can't let opportunities like that slip."

QUICK HITS

- With his 123rd career steal on Saturday, junior Darius Banks moved into a tie for eighth all-time in JMU's record books, matching Darren McLinton (1992-96), just three behind Charles Fisher (126 | 1979-83)

- Sophomore Deshon Parker matched career highs with 17 points and eight assists, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes.

- Junior Matt Lewis scored the 1,222nd point of his career in the loss, moving him up a spot and into 21st all-time at JMU, passing Andrey Semenov (1,203 | 2008-14) and sitting just six behind Jackson Kent (1,228 | 2013-17).

UP NEXT

The Dukes will be back at home to close out the opening weekend of CAA play on Monday evening, welcoming Northeastern to the Convocation Center at 7 p.m. On Saturday afternoon, the Huskies took down Towson on the road in a 61-45 drubbing to improve to 7-6 (1-0 CAA).