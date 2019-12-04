JMU men's basketball drops setback at Radford

Junior Dwight Wilson collected a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but the James Madison men's basketball team fell to Radford in a 94-71 decision on the road Wednesday.

JMU was aiming for its fourth win in five games but could not get it done.

The Dukes (5-4) had three players score in double figures, led by junior Matt Lewis, who had 18 points and four assists. Freshman Michael Christmas tacked on 17 points while Wilson notched his second straight double-double on the evening.

JMU shot the ball well, hitting 25 of 60 shots (41.7%) and 11 of 30 threes (36.7%), but turned the ball over 12 times while forcing just five as the Highlanders shot 54.3% (38-of-70) from the field and knocked down 9 of 19 (47.4%) three-pointers.

Junior guard Carlik Jones led the charge for Radford, racking up 23 points, 10 assists and nine boards without committing a turnover.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a tight opening 10 minutes, Radford ripped off 10 straight points to take a 31-20 lead with 6:38 to play in the first half. The Dukes cut things to five, but Radford followed with a separate 11-0 run, eventually pushing the lead to 52-35 heading into halftime.

Radford kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 63-41 advantage before JMU went on a 6-0 run, finished off by Lewis' three, to shrink the deficit to 63-47 with 15:13 to go in the contest. Radford responded and outscored the Dukes the rest of the way, closing out the contest at 94-71.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"We just got outhustled tonight all over the floor. That's a really good Radford team that brought intensity from the tip and we weren't able to match it, especially on the defensive end. We've got some time off now, so we're going to take care of business in the classroom and then get to work fixing things."

QUICK HITS

- Freshman Michael Christmas went 5-of-9 from the three-point line, giving him five treys in consecutive games and giving the Dukes five straight contests in which a player has made at least four long-range shots.

- Junior Darius Banks picked up the 118th steal of his career on Wednesday, pushing him into sole possession of ninth all-time at JMU, four behind William Davis (122 | 1988-93).

UP NEXT

The Dukes will be off for 12 days before welcoming Charleston Southern to the Convocation Center for a home matchup at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.