JMU Men's Basketball Picks Up Exhibition Win Over EMU

Junior forwards Zach Jacobs and Dwight Wilson each posted double-doubles on Saturday afternoon to lead the way as James Madison cruised to an 80-65 win over Eastern Mennonite in a men's basketball exhibition game at the JMU Convocation Center.

Jacobs led the Dukes on the afternoon, racking up 21 points and 13 boards with the help of an efficient 8-of-10 shooting performance that saw him knock down three of his four three-pointers and add a pair of free throws.

Wilson added 11 points and 12 boards in just 21 minutes, while junior guard Matt Lewis battled through a cold shooting day to notch 12 points. Tim Jones led the way for EMU with 17 points.

The Dukes will open the 2019-20 season on Wednesday evening at home when they welcome Charlotte to the Convocation Center for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.