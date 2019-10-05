JMU Rallies to Draw at Northeastern

James Madison men's soccer came from behind Saturday night to collect a huge point in CAA play. The Dukes advanced to 8-2-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in CAA play, while the Huskies advanced to 5-3-3 overall and 2-1-2 in conference play.

Northeastern opened up the scoring with a strike in the 18th minute. Northeastern doubled it up with a goal in the 35th minute and then again in the 43rd minute to lead 3-0. With just under two minutes to play, the Dukes drew a penalty kick and Manuel Ferriol collected his 10th goal of the season.

Jeremy Jaquier put the pressure on the Huskies, scoring his first goal of the season in the 62nd minute. Ferriol was not done for the night, collecting his 11th goal of the season to bring the Dukes level and send the match to overtime. The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to 8-0-1 with the draw tonight.

MATCH FACTS

Northeastern (5-3-3, 2-1-2) – 3

No. 16 James Madison (8-2-1, 3-0-1) – 3

SCORING

18' – NU – Timothy Ennin (4)

35' – NU – Benjamin Klingen (4)

43' – NU – Ryan Massound (3)

44' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (10) Penalty Kick

62' – JMU – Jeremy Jaquier (1) Clay Obara, Brennen Burton

84' – JMU – Manuel Ferriol (11) Tyler Clegg

NOTES

- JMU had a season high 32 shots in the match, with 10 on frame

- Manuel Ferriol scored his 10th and 11th which is a career-high goals in a season.

- TJ Bush made four saves on the evening

- Ferriol led all Dukes with 14 shots and four on net

- Jeremy Jaquier scored his first goal as a JMU Duke

WHAT HEAD COACH PAUL ZAZENSKI SAID

"Tonight was a very unpredictable game with tons of emotion. We didn't look ourselves in a number of ways but I was proud of the guys for still believing we could get back into the game after being down 3-0. Northeastern is a good team and hard to breakdown. We are looking forward to another tough opponent in Villanova on Tuesday."

NEXT UP

The Dukes will head to Villanova on Tuesday to face off against the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. from