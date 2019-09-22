JMU Takes Down No. 22 Old Dominion

James Madison field hockey picked up a 3-1 win over No. 22 Old Dominion on Sunday morning. There were three different goal scorers for the Dukes in the win.

James Madison field hockey players celebrate goal during win over No. 22 Old Dominion

Despite ODU (5-2) starting with the ball, JMU (3-4) was able to get the ball and record the first shot within 30 seconds of the game starting. The Dukes controlled the pace of the game throughout the first quarter. The Monarchs got back-to-back corners in the opening frame but the Dukes put up the stop and the two teams remained scoreless through the opening frame.

Like the first quarter, JMU controlled the second quarter. Towards the end of the frame, ODU was awarded three straight corners but the Dukes did not allow a shot by the Monarchs. As the frame ended, Marina Rupinski was able to put JMU on the board with a pass from the top of the circle by Miranda Rigg.

Following a corner, ODU scored the equalizers on a rebound for the 1-1 tie. ODU held the advantage,10-5, in corners, but JMU came out strong in all of them and did not allow a corner goal.

In the final frame, JMU continued to take control. Just over 30 seconds into the frame, Rigg got herself into the circle and ripped a shot from up top that went right by the goalie for the go-ahead 2-1 lead. The Dukes would be able to hold off the Monarchs and with under 4 minutes to play, Emily Harrison was able to tip in the ball of a corner play where Phoebe Large dished it down low to her. JMU would come away with the 3-1 win over ODU.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

29:14 | Rupinski was in front of the goalie, Rigg was at the top of the circle and passed it down low for a 1-0 JMU lead

45:34 | Rigg took a hard shot at the top of the circle that went by the goalie for a 2-1 JMU lead

57:46 | Harrison deflected a corner shot from Large for a 3-1 JMU lead

ODU

39:03 | Jess Miller scored off a rebound off a corner

GAME NOTES

- First win over a ranked opponent since No. 19 William & Mary on Oct. 27, 2017

- First win over a ranked opponent at home since No. 23 Old Dominion on Aug. 30, 2016

- JMU’s first ranked win of the season

- This marked the third win against ODU when playing in Harrisonburg

- Large’s first career assist

- Harrison’s first career goal

- Kylie LeBlanc’s first complete game

- LeBlanc had a career-high five saves

- Second time this season Miranda Rigg has tallied three points

- Rigg scored her 42nd career goal which is tied with Meghan Bain (06-09) for 8th most in program history

- Rigg now has 93 points on her career, which is tied for 10th with Dolores de Rooij (07-10) on the all-time list

- Caroline Cahill has her first defensive save of her career and JMU’s first defensive save of the season

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Coach Christy Morgan: “Any win is a huge win. With a young team, you just need momentum. It was about the style of play, it was a very connected style. There was full engagement from everyone. ODU is a good team, we neutralized them and took advantage and I am happy about that.”

Marina Rupinski: “I think this win sets the tone for us today. We played connected hockey for all four quarters.”

Miranda Rigg: “It’s great to be back on our home turf. We worked all week for this. It was great to see the team play four quarters of hard JMU hockey.”

UP NEXT

JMU will take a quick trip to Charlottesville to take on No. 5 Virginia on Tuesday, Sep. 24 at 6 p.m.