JMU Volleyball sweeps William & Mary on Senior Day

James Madison volleyball sent out its seniors in style, as it cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-22, 25-7) against William & Mary on Sunday at Sinclair Gymnasium/Godwin Hall.

JMU Volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher

The victory moved the Dukes' record to 17-7 overall and 11-3 in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Briley Brind'Amour finished with 12 kills on the day to lead the Dukes offense while finishing with a hitting percentage of .346. Sophia Davis hit .583 with eight kills, and M'Kaela White contributed six terminations. Both Davis and White had a match-best four blocks.

Sarah Martin also led the defense with eight digs, and three blocks while dishing out 28 assists, moving her into fourth place all-time at JMU. She needs just six more to reach 3,000 assists for her career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | The Dukes grabbed control on the first point and never trailed to win the first set 25-18. JMU led by as many as nine points at 24-15 before finishing off the set. JMU also supplemented their offense with three aces in the opening set.

SET 2 | After their win in the first set, JMU put themselves on the cusp of a sweep with a 25-22 victory in set number two. The Dukes grabbed the set propelled by a strong performance on the attacking end. JMU registered a .300 attack percentage with 13 kills in the set win. After the lead changed hands five times, the Dukes took control for good at 15-14 and rode that advantage to victory. JMU's front row had a solid defensive performance, blocking five William & Mary attacks in the stanza.

SET 3 | JMU closed the match in a 3-0 sweep after grabbing set three. The Dukes scored first and never trailed in the set to earn a 25-7 victory. JMU ended on a high note, claiming its biggest lead, 18 points, to close out the set. The Dukes were dominant on the attack, putting together a .733 attack percentage, with 11 kills on 15 swings with no errors.

MATCH NOTES

» JMU finished with a .395 attack percentage, as opposed to the Tribe's .100.

» Five players finished with at least four kills, led by Brind'Amour's 12.

» Caroline Dozier had a match-high two aces in the win.

» JMU never trailed in the first and third sets and used a 16-9 run to rally in the second set.

» JMU got a team-high eight digs from Sarah Martin, and six players finished with at least three.

» JMU attackers were helped by a match-high 28 assists with no set errors from Sarah Martin.

SENIORS' FINALE AT SINCLAR

It was the final home match for JMU's three seniors – Briley Brind'Amour, Sarah Martin and M'Kaela White. Over the past four years, the trio has guided JMU to an 83-31 overall record, including a 44-9 mark at Sinclair Gymnasium. They were part of JMU's 2016 and 2017 CAA championship teams that advanced to the NCAA Championship.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"William & Mary has so many good attackers, especially their opposite, to see us come out and play the way we did was super exciting. Huge kudos to our seniors. The team played really hard for them, and it was a great tribute to them and their careers here to go out with a win like that. They're one of the most special classes to come through, top-to-bottom. They are everything you would want in a player at JMU, both on and off the court. They built a great culture. I don't know how many points they've scored for us over four years, but it's been a lot. I hope they make a big, strong finish to end the season."

UP NEXT

JMU is back in action on Friday, Nov. 15 when they travel to Hempstead, N.Y., to face Hofstra at 7 p.m. The Dukes close the regular season on Sunday, No. 17 with a noon matchup in Boston at Northeastern.

