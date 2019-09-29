JMU Volleyball Drops Tough CAA Match to Towson

James Madison volleyball was handed its first loss of Colonial Athletic Association action as the Towson Tigers defeated the Dukes, 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15), on Sunday afternoon in Godwin Hall.

James Madison Volleyball - 2019

The loss moved the Dukes' record to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in CAA play while Towson improved to 12-2 and 2-0.

Senior Briley Brind'Amour recorded her second straight double-digit kill performance, tallying 11 in contest while senior setter Sarah Martin garnered 36 assists, marking her fifth match with 30+ assists.

The Dukes finished with 14 total team blocks and were led by freshman Sophia Davis with eight, followed by seniors M'Kaela White and Martin who each had five. Sophomore Savannah Marshall recorded 17 digs for a match high.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | The Dukes found themselves in an early deficit, losing a tough first set 25-19. JMU trailed by as many as six points as Towson grabbed the advantage for good at 19-18 in a set that was featured seven ties.

SET 2 | JMU responded to pick up a 25-23 victory in set two, evening the match at one set apiece as the Dukes put together a .333 attack percentage with 16 kills. After the lead changed hands 10 times, the Dukes took control for good at 24-23 and rode that advantage to victory. JMU's front row had a standout defensive performance, blocking eight Towson attacks in the stanza.

SET 3 | The Dukes lost the third set, putting JMU in a 2-1 deficit. In a set that the Dukes trailed by as many as 11 points, JMU dropped a tough set 25-16.

SET 4 | JMU fell behind on the first point and fought from behind the rest of the way before losing the set, 25-15. With a strong serving performance from sophomore Rebecca Frye, she helped the Dukes to a 5-0 run to close in on Towson.

MATCH NOTES

- Frye recorded her first career service ace.

- Davis' eight blocks were a match high.

- Brind'Amour accumulated a .367 hitting percentage, getting 11 kills on 30 swings.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"Credit to Towson, they played a great match and put a lot of pressure on us. I was very proud of Briley and her ability to execute at a high level today. We have so much to learn from today's match and I can't wait for a week of practice to get better!"

UP NEXT

The Dukes are back in action next Friday, October 4 as the Dukes host the Delaware Blue Hens at 7 p.m. in Godwin Hall.