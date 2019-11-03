JMU Volleyball sweeps Delaware

Propelled by a strong defensive effort with 16.0 blocks, James Madison volleyball swept the Delaware Blue Hens (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) on the road in the Bob Carpenter Building Saturday night.

The win improved JMU to 15-7 on the year and upped its Colonial Athletic Association record to 9-3 while Delaware dropped to 12-10, 4-7.

Freshman Sophia Davis led the Dukes with eight blocks, followed by senior Sarah Martin with five. Senior Briley Brind'Amour paced JMU's attack with 12 kills and a .385 hitting percentage while Martin recorded 29 assists on the night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | The Dukes took control of the set at 5-4 and cruised to a 25-12 victory in the opening frame. JMU had a standout performance from the front row as eight Delaware attacks were shut down in the stanza.

SET 2 | JMU put themselves on the cusp of a sweep with a 25-19 win in set two after rallying back from a five-point deficit.

SET 3 | Down by five at 8-3, JMU used a strong attack (.333 hitting percentage) and five blocks to win take the third set, 25-21, while securing the three-set sweep.

MATCH NOTES

- Davis' eight blocks were a match-high.

- The Dukes dominated on the front row, accumulating 16 blocks to the Blue Hens' two.

- Brind'Amour's 12 kills were a match high.

- Martin's match-high 29 assists put her at fifth all-time with 2,933 career assists. She is only 60 away from tying fourth.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"I am proud of how the team bounced back and played really well today against a well-coached Delaware team with one of the best players in the conference. I am especially proud of how we executed our blocking and applied pressure the entire match."

UP NEXT

The Dukes return home to Sinclair Gymnasium, hosting Elon on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. before playing William & Mary on Sunday, Nov. 10. JMU will honor its three seniors following Sunday's match against the Tribe.